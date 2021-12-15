iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Price Up 5% on Analyst Upgrade

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) traded up 5% during trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $54.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. iTeos Therapeutics traded as high as $37.30 and last traded at $37.22. 717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 299,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.44.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 35,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $1,325,694.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $120,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 433,301 shares of company stock valued at $13,647,568. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.38 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

