Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Up 955.6% in November

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 955.6% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of IZOZF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,789. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. Izotropic has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.31.
Izotropic Company Profile
