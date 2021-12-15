J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.633 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

J & J Snack Foods has increased its dividend by 34.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. J & J Snack Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 55.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect J & J Snack Foods to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

JJSF opened at $147.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.59. J & J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $134.68 and a 52-week high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $323.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JJSF. Benchmark initiated coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.