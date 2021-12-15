J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Posts Earnings Results

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share.

NYSE:JILL opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.61. J.Jill has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.84.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Webb purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $28,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,379 shares in the company, valued at $429,713.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Claire Spofford purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $81,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,750 shares of company stock worth $189,958 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.Jill during the third quarter valued at $324,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in J.Jill by 35.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in J.Jill by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

