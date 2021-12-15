J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.91) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.03) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 256 ($3.38) to GBX 275 ($3.63) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.23) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 280 ($3.70).

Shares of LON SBRY opened at GBX 272 ($3.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 290.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 286.59. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of GBX 215.50 ($2.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 342 ($4.52). The firm has a market cap of £6.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

