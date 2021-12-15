J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Receives GBX 280 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 280 ($3.70).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBRY shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.23) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.91) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($4.03) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 256 ($3.38) to GBX 275 ($3.63) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of J Sainsbury stock traded down GBX 5.10 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 270.20 ($3.57). The company had a trading volume of 2,984,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868,233. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 290.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 286.59. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of GBX 215.50 ($2.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 342 ($4.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of £6.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

