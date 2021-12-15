J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $96,000 Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,766 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 27.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 251,428 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 15.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 60,978 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 34.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 19.2% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CX. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

CEMEX stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.23.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

