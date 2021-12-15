J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 701 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth about $2,291,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 163,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,862 shares of company stock worth $6,183,594. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $315.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.14. The company has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.12, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.42 and a 1 year high of $355.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.73.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

