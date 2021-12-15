J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,619 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 27,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

LNG stock opened at $102.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.37 and a 12 month high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $126.00 to $141.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

