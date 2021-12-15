J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 374 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 198,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 42,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Corning by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 43,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several research firms have commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

