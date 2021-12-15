Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Trading Up 21.6%

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF)’s stock price was up 21.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.50 and last traded at $38.50. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.65.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$46.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.81.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.22.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

