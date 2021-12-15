Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a decrease of 57.3% from the November 15th total of 119,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:JSMD traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,491. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $70.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.29.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.
