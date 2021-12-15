Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in November

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of JROOF traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,272. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 12 month low of 0.15 and a 12 month high of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.58.
About Jericho Energy Ventures
