Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in November

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of JROOF traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,272. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 12 month low of 0.15 and a 12 month high of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.58.

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas fields. Its project portfolio is located in central Oklahoma. The company was founded BY Allen Wilson on October 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

