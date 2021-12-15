JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JMP Securities currently has a $201.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SGEN. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.92.

Get Seagen alerts:

SGEN opened at $144.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.09 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.17 and its 200-day moving average is $161.04. Seagen has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $202.60.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagen will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,041,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 461,565 shares of company stock valued at $75,830,536. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Seagen by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,797 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 1,211.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,432,000 after purchasing an additional 997,191 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Seagen by 543.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 807,977 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Seagen by 63.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,344,000 after acquiring an additional 615,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Seagen by 1,035.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 577,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,200,000 after acquiring an additional 526,768 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.