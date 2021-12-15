John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Short Interest Up 175.9% in November

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a growth of 175.9% from the November 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of HTY stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

