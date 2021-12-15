John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:PDT) Shares Down 0.3%

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:PDT)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.20. Approximately 105,429 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 100,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed-end fund that has as objective high current income, consistent with modest growth of capital, used for d.iversifying sources of equity income.

The fund is typically investing at least 80% of net assets in dividend-paying securities.

The fund seeks income from both dividend-paying preferred stocks and common equity securities, emphasizing securities in the high-dividend paying utilities sector.

