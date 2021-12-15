Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $52.61

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.61 and last traded at $53.06, with a volume of 16637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.66.

JMPLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, September 20th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from 3,600.00 to 2,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $994.65.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.24 and its 200-day moving average is $77.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.5656 per share. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

About Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

