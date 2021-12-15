JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBEU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,023,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 76,084 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.17 and a 200 day moving average of $59.41.

