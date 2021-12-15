JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Enel (BIT:ENEL) a €9.20 Price Target

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been given a €9.20 ($10.34) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENEL. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($7.87) target price on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($11.80) target price on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €9.20 ($10.34) target price on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays set a €9.70 ($10.90) target price on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.55) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €9.17 ($10.31).

Enel has a 1 year low of €4.16 ($4.67) and a 1 year high of €5.59 ($6.28).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

