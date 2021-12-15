JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€98.00” Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €98.00 ($110.11) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.12% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($121.35) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($92.13) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($119.10) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €93.07 ($104.57).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €71.47 ($80.30) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66. Daimler has a 12 month low of €54.82 ($61.60) and a 12 month high of €91.63 ($102.96). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €84.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €77.83. The company has a market cap of $76.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

