JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $138.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $175.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $117.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28. PTC has a 1 year low of $105.49 and a 1 year high of $153.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PTC will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the second quarter worth $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in PTC by 67.9% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 330.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of PTC by 121.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

