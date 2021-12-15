JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JVAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 63.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,588,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,722,000 after buying an additional 8,377,569 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 962,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,842,000 after buying an additional 48,592 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 835.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 865,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,354,000 after buying an additional 773,350 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 565,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,076,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 507,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,015,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JVAL opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.79. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $38.61.

