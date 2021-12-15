K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KBRLF shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBRLF remained flat at $$28.62 during trading on Wednesday. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of $28.33 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.67.

K-Bro Linen, Inc engages in the provision of linen services to healthcare institutions hotels and other commercial accounts. It operates through the Canadian and UK segments. The Canadian segment provides laundry and linen services to the healthcare and hospitality sectors in in Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Toronto, Montréal, and Québec City.

