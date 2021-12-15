K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$36.28. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$34.91, with a volume of 9,577 shares.

Separately, Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.40.

The company has a market cap of C$372.73 million and a PE ratio of 39.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.43.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$61.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.85 million. On average, analysts expect that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

About K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

