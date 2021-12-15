Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,903 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 88,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.65. 262,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,512,045. The firm has a market cap of $221.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $119.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

