Kanawha Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after buying an additional 3,317,476 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $198,113,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 96.8% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,693,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,592,000 after buying an additional 833,202 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,177,000 after purchasing an additional 752,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,526. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.13. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $143.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

