Kanawha Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wit LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,862 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,011,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,565 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.61. 368,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,417,670. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.78.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

