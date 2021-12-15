Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 3,789 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 123.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 15,236 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Schlumberger by 174.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $429,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 8.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 83.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.69. 228,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,356,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.72.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

