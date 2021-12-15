Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 5,085 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.62. 346,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,188,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.30. The company has a market cap of $199.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

