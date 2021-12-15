Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VAW traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.49. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,317. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.57. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $151.95 and a 52 week high of $197.46.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

