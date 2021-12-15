Katharine Weymouth Purchases 1,200 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.10 per share, for a total transaction of $58,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. Xometry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $97.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.54.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Xometry by 451.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XMTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.28.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

