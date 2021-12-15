Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to report $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.31 billion. Kelly Services reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year sales of $4.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $4.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other Kelly Services news, Director Jane E. Dutton sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $51,539.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James H. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $87,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter worth $43,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter worth $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter worth $155,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 106,440.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KELYA traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.84. 216,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,224. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.52. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.