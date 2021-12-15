Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE:PLD opened at $158.73 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $161.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.17 and a 200-day moving average of $134.60. The firm has a market cap of $117.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.73.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.