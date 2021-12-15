Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,723 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 9,613 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,708 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in HP by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $1,192,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,810,036 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

HP stock opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

