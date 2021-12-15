Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $873,000 Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Assurant by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,400,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.34.

NYSE AIZ opened at $153.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.55 and a 52 week high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.82%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

