Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $912,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.12% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KAPR. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,272,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 37,923 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 27,120 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 43,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KAPR opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

