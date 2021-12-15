Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $969,000 Stock Holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.19% of VanECk BDC Income ETF worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,835,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,000 after acquiring an additional 562,547 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 986,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after acquiring an additional 112,730 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 700,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 29,360 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 82,085 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF during the second quarter worth $4,749,000.

Get VanECk BDC Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanECk BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanECk BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.