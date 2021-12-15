Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $938,000 Investment in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 8.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 47.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 47.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 13.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

LPI opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 4.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.71 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

