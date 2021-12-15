Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,388 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Markston International LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.14.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

