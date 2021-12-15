KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) Trading Down 0.1%

KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.70 and last traded at $28.70. Approximately 204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.72.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average is $28.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.88% of KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

