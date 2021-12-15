Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Up 6.3%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s share price shot up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.19 and last traded at $17.19. 13,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,535,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

A number of analysts have commented on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nomura cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,181,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,186 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,423,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,686 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 14,986.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,050,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,476 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,091,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,395 shares during the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.