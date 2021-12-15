Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Up 6.3%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s share price shot up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.19 and last traded at $17.19. 13,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,535,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.
A number of analysts have commented on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nomura cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.
The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.27.
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
Featured Story: Return On Assets
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.