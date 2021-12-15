Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a report released on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

NYSE KGC opened at $5.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.90. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $8.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 386,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 193,041 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 30,213 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,946,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

