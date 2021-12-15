Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Kim B. Clarke Sells 4,425 Shares

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $257,844.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE KEX opened at $58.09 on Wednesday. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.48 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

