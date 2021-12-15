Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $5.80 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,429 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $62.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $68.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.92.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

