Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Purchases 4,000 Shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its position in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in ClearPoint Neuro were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the third quarter worth $166,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the second quarter worth $1,077,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 522.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the second quarter worth $147,000. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 13.31.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 75.28% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

In other ClearPoint Neuro news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $168,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

About ClearPoint Neuro

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

