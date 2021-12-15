Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Trims Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. Republic Services makes up 3.2% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $10,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 316,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.3% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 59,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,126 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Republic Services by 41.3% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 167,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after acquiring an additional 49,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Republic Services by 825.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 260,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,622,000 after acquiring an additional 232,058 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.90.

RSG opened at $135.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.82 and its 200 day moving average is $122.56.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.42%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

