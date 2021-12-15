Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)’s stock price fell 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.53 and last traded at $47.57. 123,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,656,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.76.

Several research firms have weighed in on KSS. UBS Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 424,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,090,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,275,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

