Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Short Interest Up 94.1% in November

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 481,600 shares, an increase of 94.1% from the November 15th total of 248,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

KNRLF traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,264. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93. Kontrol Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.75.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price (up previously from C$2.45) on shares of Kontrol Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Kontrol Technologies

Kontrol Technologies Corp. provides energy efficiency solutions and technologies to commercial energy consumers in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartSite, a building energy software technology to assist in the operation and management of complex heating, ventilation, and cooling systems for factories, large multi-residential, commercial, and mission critical buildings; SmartSuite that connects into existing building automation systems and also communicate with utilities; and BioCloud, a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne pathogens for various applications, such as classrooms, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation, offices, break rooms, and others defined spaces.

