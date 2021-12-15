Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Short Interest Up 94.1% in November

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 481,600 shares, an increase of 94.1% from the November 15th total of 248,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

KNRLF traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,264. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93. Kontrol Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.75.

Get Kontrol Technologies alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price (up previously from C$2.45) on shares of Kontrol Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Kontrol Technologies Corp. provides energy efficiency solutions and technologies to commercial energy consumers in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartSite, a building energy software technology to assist in the operation and management of complex heating, ventilation, and cooling systems for factories, large multi-residential, commercial, and mission critical buildings; SmartSuite that connects into existing building automation systems and also communicate with utilities; and BioCloud, a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne pathogens for various applications, such as classrooms, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation, offices, break rooms, and others defined spaces.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Kontrol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontrol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.