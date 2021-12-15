Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KOS. Berenberg Bank raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.20.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 3.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $200.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,643,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 247,600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 38.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 55,517 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the third quarter valued at $123,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

