Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 233 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 46.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Lam Research by 44.4% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $8.57 on Wednesday, hitting $670.64. 18,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,301. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $465.50 and a 52 week high of $719.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $614.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $614.69. The company has a market cap of $94.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $21,785,803 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

